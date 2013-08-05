"Luxury Electronic Gadgets in Singapore" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Luxury Electronic Gadgets in Singapore"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- In 2012, luxury electronic gadgets grew by 12%, registering current value sales of S$5.3 million. Luxury mobile phones drove sales as consumers benefited from greater disposable incomes allowing them to purchase luxury mobile phones as symbols of status. With the rising importance of status among consumers in Singapore, increased demand for luxury gadgets was evident.
Euromonitor International's Luxury Electronic Gadgets in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Electronic Gadgets market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Electronic Gadgets retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Luxury Mobile Phones, Luxury Mp3 Players.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Electronic Gadgets market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
