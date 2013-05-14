Luxury Fashion Insiders Call Walk in My Closet "Addictive" - Charlotte Ronson, Julia Restoin-Roitfe

West Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Fashion’s most notable designers and tastemakers possess immeasurable influence and thus demand much of their personal wardrobes. Art Director Julia Restoin-Roitfeld, designers Charlotte Ronson, Jenni Kayne and Virginie Courtin Clarins along with Laure Heriard-Dubreuil, owner of The Webster Miami, are just a selection of style industry insiders using WalkInMyCloset.com to catalog their wardrobes, plan their daily looks and organize packing lists for their extensive travels.



Walk In My Closet (http://www.walkinmycloset.com) is an international online fashion community with sophisticated social and virtual wardrobing and a carefully curated luxury e-store. The site lets users organize their entire closet, share personal style and shop or consign designer clothing and accessories through their personal “boutique”. Each boutique lives as an exclusive outlet in each closet, via the site’s Shop Designers Recycled section. New purchases are automatically added to the closet and looks can then be styled with an easy drag-and-drop tool.



Users can browse fashion’s most enviable wardrobes for inspiration and read in-depth interviews with influencers in Walk In My Closet’s Style & Trends magazine. This week, Julia Restoin-Roitfeld and Charlotte Ronson reveal intimate insights and stories behind their personal style and sources of inspiration. International fashion guest authors add to the mix with their up-to-the-minute trend reports and editorial pieces on must-have closet essentials.



“We’re thrilled to be providing a valuable utility for an impressive group of fashion industry insiders whose style influences not only consumers, but also designers around the world,” says Walk In My Closet’s Founder and CEO Ambre Dahan. “Hearing from them that they find the site addictive, it’s quite striking, but simply put, seeing all their beautiful pieces displayed like an online boutique is just very functional in the user’s daily life.”



Users may start building their own Closets at http://www.walkinmycloset.com.



Walk In My Closet (walkinmycloset.com) is an international online fashion boutique and luxury utility for cataloguing and sharing personal looks, planning one’s travel packing, as well as buying and selling the absolute finest in contemporary and pre-owned designer clothing from around the world. For the first time, this full array of wardrobing features is presented together in one impeccably designed and curated online destination.