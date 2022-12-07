NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Luxury Fashion Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Luxury Fashion market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Louis Vuitton (France), Hermes (Germany), Gucci (Italy), Chanel (France), Rolex (UK), Cartier (France), Prada (Italy).



Definition:

Gucci bags, Rolex watches, Versace gowns etc. are the brands and fashion luxury products that signify money and status representing the Global Luxury Fashion Market. Luxury Fashion market has been in constant growth phase over the past several years. China is the largest consumer of luxury goods contributing 30% of the market share. Luxury is a representation of what society determines this concept is. Luxury Fashion is defined as an established image in the mind of consumers that comprises association about a strong degree of exclusiveness, extraordinariness, superiority, aesthetics, rarity, price, and quality. Fashion brands are steady to adopt e-commerce while shoppers are more comfortable in buying high-end stuff online.



Market Opportunities:

The increasing cost of raw material and the rate of urbanization.

Increasing spending by wealthier consumers.

Advertisement of famous fashion brands through social media.



Market Drivers:

Rapid digital transformation and high-end traditional brands

Evolving consumer preferences and increasing disposable income

The shift in prices of luxury apparel and footwear's due to the increasing standard of living



Market Trends:

Chinese luxury consumers as mix and match shoppers, mixing high end-fashion with lower end premium products. This trend is expected to reach a billion people in China and India in the forecast period



The Global Luxury Fashion Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Clothing, Accessories, Footwear, Cosmetics, Others), Application (Male, Female, Children), Mode of Sale (Retail, Online), Distribution channel (Mono brand Stores, Department Stores, E-Commerce, Multi brand Boutiques, Airport)



Global Luxury Fashion market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report:

Major highlights from Table of Contents:



Luxury Fashion Market Study Coverage:

Key Points Covered in Luxury Fashion Market Report:

Key questions answered:

