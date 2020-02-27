Luxury Folding Carton Market 2020 Observational Studies Analysis Followed by Top Companies Like Smurfit Kappa; DS Smith; Dongguan Sunrise Packaging Product Co., Limited

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- Luxury Folding Carton Market 2019, recent report published by Data Bridge Market Research provides a unique guidance in thoughtful details regarding the development factors, used a top-down and bottom-up approach to keep it error-free and accurate. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collect data and its analysis.



The Major players profiled in this report include Smurfit Kappa; DS Smith; Dongguan Sunrise Packaging Product Co., Limited; McLaren Packaging Ltd; Stora Enso; WestRock Company; International Paper Company; METSÄ BOARD; KOLBUS. GmbH & Co. KG; Karl Knauer KG; Keskeny és Társai; Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG; Verpack; HH Deluxe Packaging; others



The Luxury Folding Carton report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market.



Market Segmentation:



By Material Type (Folding Boxboard, Solid Unbleached Board, Solid Bleached Board, White Line Chipboard),

Inserts (Foam Insert, Paper/Paperboard Insert, Plastic Insert, Without Insert),

Structure (Straight Tuck End, Reverse Tuck End, Tuck Top Auto-Bottom, Tuck Top Snap-Lock Bottom, Full Seal End Cartons, Double Glued Sidewall, Others),

End-User Industry (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Confectionary, Tobacco, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Apparel, Electrical & Electronics, Others)



The LUXURY FOLDING CARTON report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.



Luxury folding cartons are packaging products that are designed from paper/paperboard products and have the ability to be customized in their shape, sizes to incorporate the product as per the need of the consumer. These folding cartons are a mixture of flexible and rigid packaging as they can be customized, but are also effective in protecting the contents from extreme external factors. These products are designed with the help of various software systems to provide precise measurements in folding and flexibility.



Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:



Growing demand for quicker formulation of packaging is expected to drive the growth of the market

Availability of various security features combined with printable technology with these products are factors fostering growth of the market

Innovations in this packaging process requires large-scale financial investments; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lower weight-holding capacity of these boxes as compared to rigid cartons is expected to hinder the growth of the market



One of the important factors in Luxury Folding Carton Market report is the competitive analysis. The report covers all the key parameters such as product innovation, market strategies of the key players, market share, revenue generation, latest research and development, and market expert views.



Key Developments in the Market:



In November 2018, Fresnels Inc. announced the launch of a luxury folding carton equipped with advanced security features designed to improve the aesthetic appeal while nanotechnology security features ensure that the product can be examined with an examination device to ensure its uniqueness. The package is made from recyclable paper and is specifically produced to reduce the environmental impact



In November 2015, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG announced that they had completed the acquisition of Ileos' folding carton business division for approximately USD 88 million. This acquisition will improve the existing presence of Mayr-Melnhof in the European region while improving their consumers of the folding cartons product offerings to include pharmaceutical, luxury and cosmetic goods



There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Luxury Folding Carton market.



1 Report Overview



2 Global Growth Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players



4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application



5 Luxury Folding Carton market Size by Regions



6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers



7 North America Luxury Folding Carton Revenue by Countries



8 Europe Luxury Folding Carton Revenue by Countries



9 Asia-Pacific Luxury Folding Carton Revenue by Countries



10 South America Luxury Folding Carton Revenue by Countries



11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Luxury Folding Carton by Countries



12 International Players Profiles



13 Market Forecast 2019-2026



14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions



15 Appendix



Complete Details with TOC



