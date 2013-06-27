"Luxury Goods in Hong Kong, China" Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Luxury Goods in Hong Kong, China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Luxury goods experienced a slowdown in current value growth for 2012 against 2011, largely attributed by the unstable economic conditions brought about by the 2011 Euro crisis as well as the slowing down of the Chinese economy. While consumers' sentiments were still relatively strong, spending continued to tilt towards a more cautious end. Depreciation of Euros also saw more consumers heading to Hong Kong for holidays and in turn purchasing luxury goods from there to take advantage of the...
Euromonitor International's Luxury Goods in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Accessories, Luxury Cigars, Luxury Electronic Gadgets, Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces, Luxury Travel Goods, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
