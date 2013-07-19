Luxury Goods in Indonesia - New Study Released

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Continuing its robust growth over the review period, luxury goods registered a double-digit value increase in Indonesia in 2012. A growing economy fuelled primarily by domestic spending escalates income per capita in the country boosted the number of middle class and upper income groups. Luxury goods thus became increasingly affordable to a growing number of people in the country. Nonetheless, the great challenge remains in encouraging consumers to shop for luxury goods at home instead of...
Euromonitor International's Luxury Goods in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change
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Product coverage: Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Accessories, Luxury Cigars, Luxury Electronic Gadgets, Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces, Luxury Travel Goods, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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