Fast Market Research recommends "Luxury Goods in Italy" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- The economic and political crisis did not show signs of recovery in 2013, with real GDP decreased by 1.9% in 2013. Manufacturing in Italy, which is crucial for luxury goods, also recorded very low production levels. Political uncertainty remained high in 2013, after the inconclusive February elections. All these factors had a negative impact on luxury goods in Italy in 2013, which nevertheless was more immune to the crisis than non-luxury markets. As a result, in 2013 luxury goods showed a...
Euromonitor International's Luxury Goods in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Accessories, Luxury Cigars, Luxury Electronic Gadgets, Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces, Luxury Travel Goods, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
