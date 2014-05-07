Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Luxury Goods in South Korea", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Thanks to South Korean consumers' reckless love for top-quality and prestigious goods, the luxury goods market in South Korea continued to grow in 2013. Regardless of ongoing economic recession, demand for these luxury goods continued to increase. The increased average disposable income of households resulted in a larger luxury goods consumer base, having a positive impact on the market. Outlet network development and the widening of the product range increased chances to expose luxury goods to...
Euromonitor International's Luxury Goods in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
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Product coverage: Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Accessories, Luxury Cigars, Luxury Electronic Gadgets, Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces, Luxury Travel Goods, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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