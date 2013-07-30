"Luxury Goods in Thailand" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Luxury Goods in Thailand" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- With good overall economic performance and rising income levels amongst Thai consumers, luxury goods recorded good growth in 2012. Designer apparel and luxury accessories are the largest areas within luxury goods in Thailand and demand for luxury jewellery and timepieces and fine wine/champagne and spirits is also growing healthily. Over the review period, many luxury brand retail outlets continued to expand their number of stores to cover premier shopping malls, mostly in Bangkok. The flagship...
Euromonitor International's Luxury Goods in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Accessories, Luxury Cigars, Luxury Electronic Gadgets, Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces, Luxury Travel Goods, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
