Luxury Holidays Tour Operator Seasons in Style Launches New Website

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Seasons in Style, an independent, privately-owned luxury tour operator, has just launched a new website.



The site will help the UK-based company promote the most current range of luxury holidays and hotels to its clients, as well as feature a wide range of special offers.



Since it was established in 1999, Seasons in Style has built a reputation as the industry’s definitive luxury holidays tour operator. The company, which is committed to providing its customers with the best service available, offers its clients a choice of 5 star hotels and exclusive holiday offers in destinations like the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean, Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.



Located just outside of Chester, Seasons in Style bases its philosophy on the belief that memorable and tailor made holidays exist for all seasons. The staff prides itself on its service, resourcefulness, and flexibility when working with clients who often have very specific needs and requests.



For example, the company’s Concierge Service provides clients with everything they need to make their luxury holidays 2013 exactly what they want. From limousine transfers and child care arrangements to private dinners and golf tee times, the professional staff at Seasons in Style works hard to make every necessary arrangement.



Another feature that is offered on the newly-launched website is a best price guarantee. Clients who find their holiday at a lower price within 24 hours of making their booking will have the price matched by the staff at Seasons in Style.



Some restrictions do apply to this offer; for example, the lower price must still be available when it is checked by Seasons in Style, and it must be for the exact same room in the same hotel.



Seasons in Style was also named “UK's Favourite Tour Operator" by readers of “Condé Nast Traveller” in the 2009 and 2005 Reader Awards, as well as being voted in the “top 3” for the last five consecutive years. The staff is proud of these achievements, as these readers are known to be amongst the most discerning travellers in the world.



About Seasons in Style

Seasons in Style is an independent, privately owned luxury tour operator at the heart of our philosophy is the belief that there really is a luxury holiday for all seasons. We pride ourselves on our service, flexibility, resourcefulness and imagination allowing us to create luxury holidays that are tailor-made to your requirements no matter how demanding they might be. For more information, please visit http://www.seasonsinstyle.co.uk