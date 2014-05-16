Luxury Home Broker Julian Johnston Sells $8.2 Million Home on Exclusive Sunset Islands

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Julian Johnston, an expert in Miami Beach Luxury Real Estate at Calibre International Realty, has just sold 2122 Bay Avenue. This high-end property in the Sunset Islands community of Miami Beach sold for $8.2 million. It is essentially a land value deal as the buyer will demolish the home and build a new 7,000 sq foot modern home.



Built in 1948, the home is situated on a 13,600-square-foot that lot is adjacent to Biscayne Bay providing waterfront access and direct views of Downtown Miami. 90 feet of waterfront and direct south west sunset views. The home's location in the Sunset Islands is among its most desirable features. Known for its exclusivity and affluence, the community is in close proximity to numerous attractions and points of interest in Miami Beach, notably less than four minutes walking distance to Sunset Harbor retail and restaurants.



The sale of such a luxurious property reflects the expertise and experience of Julian Johnston, a broker specializing in luxury Miami Beach Waterfront Homes. Considered one of the leading experts in this elite market, Mr. Johnston has an established track record as a top-producer and has been involved in numerous high-profile sales.



In 2012, he achieved the record highest sales price for a condo in Florida, closing on PH 1 at the Continuum South Beach for $25 million. The following year, he represented international buyers closing on two high-end properties: 2555 Lake Ave for $15,250,000 and 4580 N Bay Road for $20 million.



In light of these achievements, Julian Johnston's sale coincides with a consistently high performance record.