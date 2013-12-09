Luxury Home in Olde Naples Now Available for Sale

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Old Naples Luxury Properties, a reliable real estate website in Naples Florida, has officially announced the availability of a luxury home for sale in Olde Naples Florida. The property is located at 261 N 3rd Ave Naples, Florida 34102, which is located right in the heart of Olde Naples. The paradise of Olde Naples is a harmonious blend of nature and shore with an artistic multinational center as well as numerous housing developments and a metropolitan population. Over the years, more and more people have migrated to this beautiful place. The city is indeed a great place for families to visit and live in. With this real estate offering, potential investors no longer have to look far for the best investment.



This home for sale in Old Naples is complete with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms and 4,759 square foot of luxury living area and has residential features that will surely attract numerous home investors. The stunning home is located on an appealing street in a peaceful neighborhood, making the property perfect for a family. There are three local schools to accommodate all age groups for children, Lake Park Elementary, Gulfview Middle School, and Naples High School. The property was the winner of the “2013 Sand Dollar Award for Interior Design,” and guarantees a perfect place to live in. This five-bedroom property is being offered fully furnished.



The open floor plan of this luxury home has abundant natural lighting featuring a luxurious and beautiful master suite, a spacious great room, eat-in gourmet kitchen, a wet bar, study, dining room, living room along with a fireplace and summer kitchen, a cabana with a private entrance, a resort pool and spa, and a three-car garage. The second floor features three huge bedrooms.



This luxurious property was built by the world-renowned Foresite Homes and displays exquisite interior design, custom cabinets, and white oak type flooring, granite counters, and Carrara marble. With all of these features, the interest of potential buyers is expected to rise. This luxury home is being offered for the price of $3,795,000, depending on the buyers’ needs, requirements and budget. This luxury home can be a great option – it is indeed a luxury home that has lots to offer.



Since the demand for Olde Naples Homes for sale is continually increasing, OldNapleLuxuryProperties.com is dedicated to providing the best listings Naples offers. Their website is intended to offer potential investors great real estate investment option.



For more detailed information about this listing please visit this webpage: http://search.oldnaplesluxuryproperties.com/idx/18408/details.php?idxID=583&listingID=213011739



About Olde Naples

Olde Naples homes are for those wanting the best residential living that southwest Florida has to offer. It has a history that dates back to the late 1800’s and a community that still hosts some of its grand old beach and inland cottages.



Olde Naples Luxury Properties

180 9th St. S. #300

Naples, Florida 34102

239-963-6590

ccsellsnaples@gmail.com

http://oldnaplesluxuryproperties.com