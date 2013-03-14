Luxury Homes in Demand in Atlanta Metro Area

Dunwoody, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- With the nation’s home market beginning to stabilize Telmo Bermeo, founder of America’s Network Realty Group, Inc., encourages luxury homeowners in the Atlanta metro area to list their homes with confidence. “Inventory for luxury homes in the metro area is very low right now. But the demand is high.” Bermeo said. “Suffice it to say, homeowners who list now will do well. It’s a great time to sell.” Located in nearby Dunwoody, the realty group has been an established force in the luxury home marketplace since 1992.



The home listing real estate service has an extensive website updated every hour whereby information for luxury home sellers is ample. Both sellers and buyers can obtain up to the minute information. about luxury homes, condos, multifamily properties, commercial properties as well as land and lot offerings available in the greater Atlanta area. “The economic climate has brought a resurgence in interest.” added Bermeo. “Presently we have homes ranging from $4,500,000 to $11, 500,000 but to put it lightly, we need more. The demand is just that high.”



