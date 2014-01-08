Luxury Homes Orlando - Buying High End Residential Properties in Florida

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Headed by leading Orlando realtor Rick Arbutine, Luxury Homes Orlando is an organization to get in touch with when it comes to buying luxury homes in the area. The real estate agency lists homes that are available for $400,000 and above.



One of the company executives said, “If you are looking for luxury homes in Orlando, then Rick is going to locate the best homes. We will advise you about the homes with modern amenities and amazingly beautiful looks. We have been facilitating luxury hunters with some of the most exclusive residential communities that are custom made for them. This fabulous Central Florida city has all that you would have ever dreamed of to make it your home.”



Luxury Homes Orlando, the real estate agency deals only in high end homes. The company is committed to provide professional services to its clients giving the required personal attention to them. With Rick Arbutine, buyers can be rest assured there would be very attentive and experienced realtors to take care of their need and answer their questions.



“Orlando nicknamed The City Beautiful is an ideal place to dwell in because it is the home to Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, the SeaWorld theme park and a number of other theme parks. This is also one of the hot spots for holding conferences and conventions in America. We also have University of Central Florida here, which is the second largest university in the entire United States,” added the executive.



Orlando is a tourism driven city and this is why the real estate market here has seen substantial increase in property demand. Luxury Homes Orlando has the updated list of Orlando luxury homes for sale on its website. Interested buyers can browse through the list and select a home for self. Look at this link for more information.



About Luxury Homes Orlando

Luxury Homes Orlando is a real estate agency managed by professional realtor Rick Arbutine. The company website has updated list of properties that are available for sale in Orlando. This is the place to buy Golf Community Homes, Waterfront Homes, Gated Community homes. To have a look at the list of luxury homes Orlando FLA, visit here..



Contact Details:



Luxury Homes Orlando

Phone: 407-928-8113

Website: http://luxuryhomesorlandofla.com/