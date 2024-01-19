Luxury Hotel Market Future Prospects 2030

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2024 -- The Latest Study Published by HTF MI Research on the "Luxury Hotel Market'' evaluates market size, trend and forecast to 2030. The Luxury Hotel market study includes significant research data and evidences to be a practical resource document for managers and analysts is, industry experts and other key people to have an easily accessible and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges as well as information about the competitors. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Hyatt (Australia), Marriott (United States), Mandarin oriental (Hong Kong), Six senses (Thailand), Belmond (United Kingdom), Rosewood (United States), One&only resorts (UAE), Four seasons (Canada), Soneva (Maldives), Raffles hotels & resorts (United Kingdom).



According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Luxury Hotel market to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during forecast period of 2024-2030. Global Luxury Hotel Market Breakdown by Application (Individual, Group, Corporates) by Type (Business Hotels, Resorts, Suite Hotels, Airport Hotels, Others) by Booking Mode (Travel Agents, Online travel Portal, Direct Booking, Others) by Category (Independent, Chain) by Service (Accommodation, Dine in, Spas, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Luxury Hotel market size is estimated to increase by USD 65368 Million at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2018 to 2024E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 95113 Million.



The luxury hotel market refers to a segment of the hospitality industry that provides high-end accommodations, amenities, and services for guests who are willing to pay a premium price for a luxurious and exclusive experience. These hotels are typically located in prime locations, such as major cities, tourist destinations, or exclusive resort areas, and offer a range of services and facilities such as upscale restaurants, spas, fitness centers, and conference rooms.



Market Drivers

- Increased travel frequency: As global travel becomes more accessible and affordable, more people are traveling frequently and seeking out luxury accommodations.



Market Trend

- Sustainability and eco-friendliness: Luxury hotels are increasingly incorporating environmentally conscious practices into their operations, such as reducing waste, using renewable energy sources, and promoting conservation efforts.



Opportunities

- Expansion into new markets: Luxury hotel brands can expand into emerging markets where there is a growing demand for luxury travel experiences.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



