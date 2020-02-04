Luxury Hotels Market Is Thriving Worldwide by 2025

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Luxury Hotels Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Luxury Hotels Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Luxury Hotels. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Marriott International Inc. (United States), Wyndham Destinations (United States), Hilton Hotels & Resorts (United States), Hyatt Corporation (United States), Kerzner International Resort Inc. (United States), Radisson Hotel Group (United States), Accor Hotel (France), Four Seasons Holdings Inc. (Canada), Intercontinental Hotels Group (U.K.), Taj Hotels (India), ITC Hotels Limited (India) and The Indian Hotel Companies Limited (India).



Luxury Hotels refers to a place which provides customer with luxurious accommodation experience. It provides better hospitality with consistent superior quality of uniqueness and exclusivity. This gives better experience and simply allows guest to feel good. The market is expected to grow significantly over the forecasted period owing to increasing purchasing power of consumers and rising number of international as well as domestic tourists around the globe. Emerging tourism and increasing standard of living are the key factor responsible for attracting customers towards luxury hotels.



The report also covers segments and Market Data Break down, including major players. If you are involved in the Global Luxury Hotels industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. This study analyzes the market share, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, restraints, opportunities and challenges.



Market Drivers

- Growing Tourism and Corporate Industries across Various Regions

- Increasing Demand for Luxury Hotels for Corporate Events and Corporate Stays

- Advent to New Locations



Market Trend

- Inclination towards Luxurious Hotels among Consumers in Developing Countries

- Rise in Preferences for Leisure Travel



Restraints

- Rise in Price of Lodging

- High Attrition Rate in the Hospitality Sector



Opportunities

- New Innovations and Technology Advancement in Infrastructure and Facilities Provided

- Emerging Market to Hold Great Potential for New Types of Luxury Hotels

- Growing Demand for Budget Accommodation



Challenges

- Political Unrest in Various Countries Reducing the Tourist Traffics

- Low Rate of Occupancy



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



The Global Luxury Hotels is segmented by following Product Types:



By Type

- Business Hotels

- Airport Hotels

- Holiday Hotels

- Resort & Spas

- Other (Suite Hotel, Service apartments, Casino hotels, conference and convention centers)



By Application

- Room

- Food & Beverage

- Spas

- Others (Amenities, pool facilities, Welcome and Leaving gifts, Fancy transfer services)



Top Players in the Market are: Marriott International Inc. (United States), Wyndham Destinations (United States), Hilton Hotels & Resorts (United States), Hyatt Corporation (United States), Kerzner International Resort Inc. (United States), Radisson Hotel Group (United States), Accor Hotel (France), Four Seasons Holdings Inc. (Canada), Intercontinental Hotels Group (U.K.), Taj Hotels (India), ITC Hotels Limited (India) and The Indian Hotel Companies Limited (India) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Mandarin Oriental International Limited (Hong Kong), Jumeirah International LLC (Dubai) and Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd. (India).



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The study objectives of this report are:



- To analyze Luxury Hotels status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

- To present the Global Luxury Hotels development in United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.

- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Luxury Hotels Market:



Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Luxury Hotels market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Luxury Hotels Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Luxury Hotels

Chapter 4: Presenting the Luxury Hotels Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Luxury Hotels market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Luxury Hotels Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Luxury Hotels Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



