Luxury Hotels Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Hyatt, Wyndham Destinations, Radisson Hotel Group

The latest study released on the Global Luxury Hotels Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Marriott International Inc. (United States), Wyndham Destinations (United States), Hilton Hotels & Resorts (United States), Hyatt Corporation (United States), Kerzner International Resort Inc. (United States), Radisson Hotel Group (United States), Accor Hotel (France) , Four Seasons Holdings Inc. (Canada) , Intercontinental Hotels Group (U.K.), Taj Hotels (India) , ITC Hotels Limited (India), The Indian Hotel Companies Limited (India)



Definition:

Luxury Hotels refers to a place that provides the customer with a luxurious accommodation experience. It provides better hospitality with a consistently superior quality of uniqueness and exclusivity. This gives a better experience and simply allows the guest to feel good. Emerging tourism and increasing standard of living is the key factor responsible for attracting customers towards luxury hotels. The ever-expanding fallout surrounding the coronavirus pandemic has led to a major impact on the hotel industry. There are dozens of the worldâ€™s most famous hotels are forced to cease their operations. While some closures are open-ended, others are expected to fix it by reopening dates. The hotel industry has also approached the U.S. government asking for relief in light of the unprecedented challenges brought on by the pandemic. A decline in travel and mass cancellations of major events have impacted the hotel industry worldwide and there has been a threat to those million jobs as well as working in this industry for a long time. It is also observed that the Marriott which is one of the top leading hotels, with 1.4 million rooms, has put tens of thousands of employees on furlough while shutting down numerous properties.



Market Trend:

- Inclination towards Luxurious Hotels among Consumers in Developing Countries

- Rise in Preferences for Leisure Travel



Market Drivers:

- Growing Tourism and Corporate Industries across Various Regions

- Increasing Demand for Luxury Hotels for Corporate Events and Corporate Stays

- Advent to New Locations



Market Opportunities:

- New Innovations and Technology Advancement in Infrastructure and Facilities Provided

- Emerging Market to Hold Great Potential for New Types of Luxury Hotels

- Growing Demand for Budget Accommodation



The Global Luxury Hotels Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Business Hotels, Airport Hotels, Holiday Hotels, Resort & Spas, Other (Suite Hotel, Service apartments, Casino hotels, conference and convention centers)), Application (Room, Food & Beverage, Spas, Others (Amenities, pool facilities, Welcome and Leaving gifts, Fancy transfer services))



Global Luxury Hotels market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Luxury Hotels market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Luxury Hotels

- -To showcase the development of the Luxury Hotels market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Luxury Hotels market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Luxury Hotels

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Luxury Hotels market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Luxury Hotels Market Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Luxury Hotels market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- Luxury Hotels Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Luxury Hotels Market Production by Region Luxury Hotels Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in Luxury Hotels Market Report:

- Luxury Hotels Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Luxury Hotels Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Luxury Hotels Market

- Luxury Hotels Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2027)

- Luxury Hotels Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2027)

- Luxury Hotels Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Payment Gateway, Merchant Account, Subscription Management,}

- Luxury Hotels Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Luxury Hotels Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Luxury Hotels market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Luxury Hotels near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Luxury Hotels market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

