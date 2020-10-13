Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Global Luxury Hotels Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Marriott International Inc. (United States), Wyndham Destinations (United States), Hilton Hotels & Resorts (United States), Hyatt Corporation (United States), Kerzner International Resort Inc. (United States), Radisson Hotel Group (United States), Accor Hotel (France), Four Seasons Holdings Inc. (Canada), Intercontinental Hotels Group (U.K.), Taj Hotels (India), ITC Hotels Limited (India) and The Indian Hotel Companies Limited (India)

Luxury Hotels refers to a place that provides the customer with a luxurious accommodation experience. It provides better hospitality with a consistently superior quality of uniqueness and exclusivity. This gives a better experience and simply allows the guest to feel good. Emerging tourism and increasing standard of living is the key factor responsible for attracting customers towards luxury hotels. The ever-expanding fallout surrounding the coronavirus pandemic has led to a major impact on the hotel industry. There are dozens of the world's most famous hotels are forced to cease their operations. While some closures are open-ended, others are expected to fix it by reopening dates. The hotel industry has also approached the U.S. government asking for relief in light of the unprecedented challenges brought on by the pandemic. A decline in travel and mass cancellations of major events have impacted the hotel industry worldwide and there has been a threat to those million jobs as well as working in this industry for a long time. It is also observed that the Marriott which is one of the top leading hotels, with 1.4 million rooms, has put tens of thousands of employees on furlough while shutting down numerous properties.

The Global Luxury Hotels market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The Global Luxury Hotels is segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Business Hotels, Airport Hotels, Holiday Hotels, Resort & Spas, Other (Suite Hotel, Service apartments, Casino hotels, conference and convention centers)), Application (Room, Food & Beverage, Spas, Others (Amenities, pool facilities, Welcome and Leaving gifts, Fancy transfer services))

Market Drivers

- Growing Tourism and Corporate Industries across Various Regions

Market Trend

- Inclination towards Luxurious Hotels among Consumers in Developing Countries

Restraints

- Rise in Price of Lodging

Opportunities

- Growing Demand for Budget Accommodation

Challenges

- Political Unrest in Various Countries Reducing the Tourist Traffics

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Global Luxury Hotels Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Luxury Hotels Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Global Luxury Hotels Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Luxury Hotels Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Luxury Hotels Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Sports, Music & Other Live Shows, Movies), Application (Desktop, Mobile), Event Country (Domestic, International), Cost Structure (Free, Paid))

5.1 Global Luxury Hotels Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Global Luxury Hotels Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Luxury Hotels Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Luxury Hotels Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Luxury Hotels Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

