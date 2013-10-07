Luxury Houses in High Demand Among Buyers

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Luxury housing demand has been evolving constantly in the Indian market. The emergence of a new affluent class, consisting of entrepreneurs and rich non-resident Indians has made the luxury segment business highly profitable for real-estate developers. According to a new report by RNCOS “Indian Housing Sector Forecast to 2015”, the luxury housing units are increasing in the market as launching a luxury housing project is highly profitable for real-estate developers as the profit margin in these projects are considerably high.



According to the report, demand for luxury housing has been increasing, particularly in the Tier-I and Tier-II cities. There has been demand not only from big cities, like Delhi & Mumbai, but also from other cities such as Lucknow, Pune, Indore and Jaipur. Factors like increasing HNI (High Net-worth Individuals) population along with rising aspirations to own a luxurious house is initiating the growth of luxury housing segment in India. Moreover, increasing awareness about international trends is also one of the major factors, which have led to the change in the attitudes of Indian buyers towards luxurious housing segment.



The report “Indian Housing Sector Forecast to 2015” by RNCOS provides an in-depth analysis of the housing market in India. It provides forecasts of housing market potential along with the focus on the demand and market potential for affordable, MIG & HIG and luxury housing segments till 2015. Further, the report covers a detailed analysis and market forecasts of the industry verticals like tiles, electrical switch, flooring, modular kitchen, cement, paint, bathroom fittings, faucets, and furniture. Moreover, consumer & builder’s perspective has also been provided in the report. In addition, the report sheds light on the major trends and challenges affecting the industry, along with a detailed overview of the major players covering business description, strategic analysis and recent developments.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM614.htm



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- Booming Housing Sector in India (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM449.htm)

- India Affordable Housing Market Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM444.htm)

- India Luxury Housing Market Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM447.htm)



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RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.