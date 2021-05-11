Luxury Houston High Rise Condos for Sale Near Downtown Feature First-Class Amenities with a Choice of Interior Design Packages

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2021 -- Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower offers an extraordinary living experience in addition to a revitalized living space. A familiar backdrop in many snapshots taken from Hermann Park, The Parklane is located just steps from the 445 wooded acres which continue to enchant visitors with tree-lined avenues, water features, sculptures, a Japanese garden, an outdoor theater, a miniature railway, picnic sites, a challenging golf course, monuments, inspiring views that change with the seasons, McGovern Centennial Gardens which were designed to celebrate the centennial of Hermann Park in 2014, as well as places to be still and reflect. Hermann Park has something for everyone. As a resident of The Parklane, not only is there direct access to the park, it becomes the backdrop for spectacular views, a welcome oasis near to an urban metropolis. Views also extend to the downtown skyline and every angle offers a different perspective.



The views are maximized by the floor-to-ceiling windows and curved glass on the corners of the tower. With natural light in all the bedrooms, one to three-bedroom properties are offered for sale with a choice of interior design finishes. This allows a homebuyer to customize and tailor their new home immediately, with a choice of rustic options like weathered grey oak cabinets, light-tone hardwood floors, with crisp white walls, or modern and contemporary design elements like arctic white stone countertops with veining in the kitchen, whitewashed ash wood cabinets, light grey walls, and sandy grey hardwood flooring. There are four interior design packages to choose from, each with its own personality and style, a blank slate to set the stage for the new home. All of the residences have at least one private balcony, an opportunity not only to savor the magnificent views, but to escape from the desk of a home office, or step outside early in the morning to take in the views, take a deep breath, enjoy a coffee, and get ready for the day ahead. Depending on the view from the unit, it may be that sunrise or sunset is a daily treat.



When designing the residences at The Parklane, particular attention has been paid to the quality of the appliances and fixtures. From Bosch laundry and kitchen appliances, with upgraded Thermador appliances in the penthouses, to Eggersmann cabinetry in the kitchens and bathrooms, featuring German design and superior craftsmanship, luxury details like induction cooktops and soft-close drawers contribute to a luxury high rise lifestyle, reinforced by the first-class services and amenities apparent as soon the residents step outside their door. A team of dedicated staff is on hand to make sure luxury living at The Parklane is an everyday reality. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane, where traditional views on high-rise living take on a new perspective. Virtual tours can be taken online and tours are easily arranged, with units move-in ready.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities.



About The Parklane

With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District.



The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary. They include spacious Houston high rise one bedroom condos for sale, as well as two and three-bedroom floor plans. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights of these Houston high rise condos for sale include a 24-hour concierge and valet service as well as a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston high rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane Houston prime location offers Museum District condos for sale with a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Texas Medical Center and Houston condos near Downtown.



