Luxury Houston High Rise Condos for Sale Near Hermann Park and the Museum District

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2021 -- Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower blends a high-rise lifestyle and modern living spaces within a familiar and iconic local landmark. Located at 1701 Hermann Drive, the 35 stories and 40-year history of The Parklane are being reimagined and revitalized with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Homeowners have the opportunity to select from a range of color schemes to customize their new home and reflect their sense of style through arctic veining on the kitchen countertops, or dark hardwood floors, or crisp white walls, all with premium upgrades to the home like Eggersmann cabinets in the kitchen and bathroom as well as the Bosch Home Appliance Series in the kitchen, including an induction cooktop.



The residences have spacious floor plans with one, two, and three-bedroom condominiums for sale. One-bedroom condos range in size from 798 interior square feet to 1468 interior square feet. All of the residences at The Parklane have at least one private balcony, with the biggest of the one-bedroom residences having 3 private balconies totaling an extra 97 square feet of space. With the balconies accessible through the master bedroom and two sides of the main living area, the outdoor living space offers the chance to not only savor the spectacular views which can also be enjoyed from indoors through the floor to ceiling windows, but the chance to relax in the sunshine or shelter in the shade, to enjoy the peace and quiet as the street's hustle and bustle remains far below, and to take a deep breath and recharge after a busy day in the home office. Far from a typical one-bedroom residence, this high-rise condominium greets visitors with a foyer area that is over 18 feet in length.



With Houston's skyline and extensive parkland views to enjoy, The Parklane also has a modern lobby area, controlled access to the building, a 24/7 concierge, valet service, charging stations for electric vehicles, a state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis courts, a sparkling pool, pool deck and cabanas, outdoor grilling stations, private storage per residence, and a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and the light rail station. The prime location is also near Rice Village, Rice University, The Ion and South Main Innovation District, the University of Houston, and Downtown Houston. The Houston full amenity high rise condos reflect the best of urban living in a unique and walkable neighborhood. The nearby Museum District is home to some of Houston's most popular attractions, with highlights like the Museum of Fine Arts Houston which showcases sculptures, paintings through the ages, ceramics, ancient Egyptian artifacts including a rare sculpture of the god Thoth, a Hellenistic Greek bronze head, a photography collection with items from invention to today, all in all nearly 70,000 works of art to inspire and admire. The Parklane's location is also near to Houston Zoo, home to over 6,000 animals from 900 species, with animal encounters and a strong focus on conservation.



Dogs and cats are welcomed at The Parklane and the monthly maintenance dues are low. Pre-wired for smart-home automation with recessed LED lighting, several of the condominiums are move-in ready and can be viewed virtually or in-person.



About The Parklane

The Parklane Houston - Contact Details:



Email: info@theparklane.com

Online: https://www.theparklane.com

Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)

Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004