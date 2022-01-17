Luxury Houston High Rise Condos for Sale Near the Texas Medical Center and Downtown Offer a Lock-and-Leave Lifestyle

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2022 -- Homebuyers choose a high-rise lifestyle for many reasons. For some it is the stunning views, for others, it may be escaping the constant traffic noise, the privacy afforded by the high rise living spaces, or the ready-made community where it's easy to meet neighbors and friends in shared spaces to socialize, exercise, or share local news on the latest great restaurant nearby or an upcoming concert which sounds too good to miss. The Houston high-rise condos for sale at The Parklane also offer the ultimate lock-and-leave lifestyle for those who want all of the convenience of leaving and not having to worry about safety. maintenance, and security. There are many reasons why a property may be left unoccupied, some of the trips may be planned months in advance, whilst others are last-minute requirements. Not having to worry about a one-week-long trip turning into a two-month work assignment is a big plus for some professionals who don't have family or friends who are able to help watch over the home. With high-rise living at The Parklane, the properties remain secure, whether the absence is a couple of days or a few months. There is no need to worry about mowing the lawn, tending the grounds, watering the shrubs, cleaning the swimming pool, blowing leaves in the fall, or tidying up after a storm.



Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower has many other advantages, with the prime site near to the Texas Medical Center, Rice University, Rice Village, the Museum District, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, Hermann Park, the University of Houston, and the light rail placing it in a centralized hub location potentially offering short commute times whilst simultaneously being adjacent to one of Houston's treasured parks, Hermann Park, with 445 acres of parkland to explore and enjoy. Remodeled one to three-bedroom condominiums are modernized with convenience and design at the fore, with practical features like recessed LED lighting and pre-wiring for smart home automation as well as premium appliances and fixtures, including the Bosch Home Appliance Series, Bosch home laundry appliances, and Eggersmann USA cabinetry in the kitchen and the bathroom. To further set these homes apart, homebuyers have a choice of interior design finishes when buying at The Parklane. From countertops to tiles, and from cabinetry colors to the hardwood floors, buyers can choose from rustic and warm themes to contemporary and sleek, with familiar traditional favorites like weathered grey oak cabinets to the modern arctic white stone kitchen countertops with veining. The 'Classic Tempo' interior design package, for example, combines: Caramel color polished stone, Light latte colored cabinets, Dark-tone chocolate hardwood floors, Crisp, white wall colors, and Glimmer with Chrome fixtures.



All of the floor plans are spacious and meticulously planned, with every home having at least one private balcony. Some of the larger condominiums have 3 private balconies offering different perspectives and sweeping views, which may include Hermann Park or the city skyline, as well as nature's backdrop of sunrise and sunset.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high-rise space than the single residences, combination units are also available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several.



About The Parklane

With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District. The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary. They include spacious Houston one bedroom high rise condos for sale, as well as two and three-bedroom floor plans. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights of these Houston high rise condos for sale include a 24-hour concierge and valet service as well as a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston high rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane Houston prime location offers Museum District condos for sale with a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Texas Medical Center and Houston condos near Downtown.



