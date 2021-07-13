Luxury Houston High Rise Condos for Sale Near the Texas Medical Center and Hermann Park Present Interior Design Options

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2021 -- Houston high-rise condos for sale at The Parklane condo tower are newly remodeled and offer an exciting combination of a prime location with five-star amenities and services. Luxury living in the Museum District in the 35-story local landmark includes amenities like a 24-hour concierge, controlled access to the building, a modern and inviting lobby, a coffee bar and business lounge, a state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis court, swimming pool with a pool deck and cabanas, outdoor grills, reserved parking, charging stations for electric vehicles, private storage per residence, an outdoor fitness experience, and a luxury shuttle bus taking residents to the local light rail station and the Texas Medical Center, home to world-class research institutions and hospitals.



The Hermann Drive address is prestigious and direct access to Hermann Park not only offers a multitude of recreational opportunities, but it also becomes the backdrop for spectacular views from the residences at The Parklane. Floor-to-ceiling windows including curved glass panels allow natural light into all of the one to three-bedroom condominiums which are newly remodeled and ready to view. Recessed LED lighting and pre-wiring for smart-home automation are subtle upgrades whereas the hardwood flooring throughout the main living areas and master bedroom along with the high-quality Bosch laundry and kitchen appliances, and the exquisitely crafted Eggersmann cabinetry are sophisticated design choices that make an instant stylish first impression. Upgraded Thermador appliances are standard in the penthouses. For homebuyers looking to move in with their pet, dogs and cats are welcome. All of the residences have at least one private balcony, with some of the residences having three. The floor plans are inspired by open-concept living which facilitates entertaining and great sightlines from the kitchen to the dining area and living area. The spacious design also suits adaptation to include a home office or study area for a student.



New homebuyers are able to tailor their interior design with a choice of packages that range from bold to subtle and traditional to contemporary. The nearby Museum District is home to 19 museums over four walkable zones and is one of the largest concentrations of cultural institutions in the US, celebrating many cultures and the diversity of nature as showcased at the Houston Zoo. The zoo is home to over 6,000 animals from 900 species including elephants, orangutans, tigers, African painted dogs, Komodo dragons, and local amphibians like the Houston Toad where a conservation effort is underway to repopulate the toads back into the wild after a population decline over the past 60 years. Always changing and inspiring, July 2021 sees a committee of endangered vultures, consisting of two cape vultures, one Ruppell's griffon vulture, and three hooded vultures arrive at the zoo. For culture lovers, art lovers, animal lovers, and those who enjoy fine dining, The Parklane's location puts residents within easy reach of some of the best Houston has to offer.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high-rise space than the single residences, combination units are also available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several.



About The Parklane

With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District. The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary. They include spacious Houston one bedroom high rise condos for sale, as well as two and three-bedroom floor plans. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights of these Houston high rise condos for sale include a 24-hour concierge and valet service as well as a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston high-rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane Houston prime location offers Museum District condos for sale with a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Texas Medical Center and Houston condos near Downtown.



The Parklane Houston - Contact Details:



Email: info@theparklane.com

Online: https://www.theparklane.com

Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)

Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004