Luxury Investments Market: 2020 Foresight Research Report Available Online by ResearchMoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Synopsis



This report examines the attitudes of high net worth individuals (HNWIs) to luxury investments and products and services that have arisen and are expected to evolve to accommodate demands from clients by service providers

This report focuses on luxury investments, as opposed to luxury goods or luxury retail

The report provides comprehensive analysis on market potentials and key trends and drivers impacting the growth of the luxury investments market

The report analyzes key segments of luxury investments (art, wine, classic cars, gems, jewelry and watches) and provides insights into where future growth and opportunities lie



Click Here To Download Detail Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/2020-foresight-report-luxury-investments-report.html



Executive summary



Since 2007, an increasing number of HNWIs have shown interest in alternative investments, such as art, classic cars, wines, jewelry, gems and watches, which in times of economic uncertainty can deliver higher returns than equities. US HNWIs had the largest share of total luxury investments, valued at US$118 billion in 2012. Chinese HNWIs with total luxury investment of US$43 billion in 2012 were the second-largest contributor in luxury investment and were the major driving force behind the growth of luxury investment.



A development in alternative investments has been the evolution of the art and finance industry to answer the need of HNWIs who have acquired significant collections over time, as well as those of an emerging collector who invest based on quality and long-term value from the outset. Following the economic slowdown, car enthusiasts and investors in the UK have generated greater interest in classic cars. Many HNWIs from emerging countries in Asia, Middle East and Latin America are buying into this lifestyle by amassing their own collections of classic cars.



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Scope



This report provides comprehensive region-wise analysis on luxury investment trends and market potential

The report includes market data and forecasts for the luxury investment market from WealthInsight’s proprietary wealth model. The review period is 2008–2012 and the forecast period is 2013–2017

The scope of the report covers 21 countries; nine developed markets including the US, the UK, Germany, France, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and Poland, and 12 emerging markets: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Hong Kong, Singapore, Turkey, Israel, Mexico, Argentina and Indonesia

The study has been compiled on the basis of extensive primary research conducted with key experts in the field to determine current trends and expectations for the future, to help service providers remain in line with developments as they occur, understand future trends and increase their share of the wallet.

Luxury investments covered in the report include art, wine, classic cars, jewelry, gems and watches. Each chapter looks at the market overview of these collectables and takes the premise that the genre of luxury investments discussed will rise in value over time.



Reasons to buy



Assess the market potentials and key trends and drivers impacting the growth of the luxury investments market

Gain insight into key emerging markets that are driving the luxury investment market

Analyze the key luxury investment segments and examine where future growth lies

Understand the attitudes of high net worth individuals (HNWIs) to luxury investments and products and services



Key highlights



In the last half a decade there was an increase in independent art advisors and art advisories as HNWIs became more aware of the need to protect their art

Gems, jewelry and watches account for the largest share in HNWI collectable assets

Luxury and vintage watches have attracted the interest of luxury investors in the last decade as they are increasingly sought for collections curated by HNW enthusiasts

Successful wine funds have diversified away from blue-chip wines

The demographic age split of classic car collectors has remained the same for the last few decades. The average age of a classic car collector ranges between 40 and 60 years

There is a growing interest of car enthusiasts in vintage cars that were previously owned by popular celebrities and film stars of the late 1950s and 1960s



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