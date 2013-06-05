Luxury Leather Goods Manufacturer Xiaozhi Launches New iCarryAlls Brand

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Luxury leather goods manufacturer Xiaozhi has never been afraid of change; beginning with a small shop on specialty retailer Etsy, the company soon became well recognized for its top-quality leather products, eventually making the move to its own website so it could better serve its customers. Now, the leader in leather totes, handbags, travel bags, portfolios and electronics cases is moving once more to a new site with a new name, iCarryAlls.com, to help potential customers become better acquainted with the Xiaozhi experience.



The iCarryAlls brand provides more far-reaching and more immediate brand recognition to men and women who are unfamiliar with Xiaozhi and its product line. The change is also in keeping with the company’s expanded line of products, which began with simple yet functional electronics device cases and has evolved over time to include a broad range of leather goods for both personal and professional use.



From portfolios and attaché cases to travel bags and handbags -– including the expanded line of electronic device cases for which Xiaozhi has become renowned, every iCarryAlls product is designed to be supremely functional, incorporating useful elements like laptop and iPad slots, pouches, pockets, straps and easy-to-use closures and using the finest quality leathers and hardware on the market. iCarryAlls designs also feature fashion-forward colors and high-quality embossing techniques so every piece looks and feels exclusive and luxurious.



Although the name has changed, the commitment to quality and affordability and the dedication to providing a stellar customer service experience have not. Customers can expect to continue to receive top-quality products that won’t drain their wallets. iCarryAlls also continues to offer its unique design-it-yourself custom feature so you can create the bag or case of your dreams. Customers can also have their purchases personalized with initials or names to make each design truly unique.



iCarryAlls takes pride in offering the highest quality leather goods at the most competitive prices available in today’s marketplace. See the entire colletion of iCarryAlls products at http://www.icarryalls.com/. To learn more about the company, visit iCarryAlls.