Luxury Living in the Museum District with Hermann Park Condos for Sale at the Parklane in Houston with Inspired Spaces and Sweeping Views

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- Location! Location! Location! The Parklane condominium tower offers homebuyers the opportunity to experience urban living at its finest in one of Houston's most desirable neighborhoods. Just steps from Houston's famous Museum District, Hermann Park, and Rice Village, there are many reasons to explore and enjoy the nearby attractions which include the Museum of Fine Arts, McGovern Centennial Gardens, the Miller Outdoor Theater, the Hermann Park Golf Course, Houston Zoo, and running trails. The Parklane has been a familiar sight for many years and has recently been transformed with an expansive building renovation that reimagined and modernized 195 residences, now boasting designer interior finishes and premium features.



Each home can be customized for the homebuyer, with choices like a light, airy, and modern design with crisp, white walls, light-tone wood flooring, and gray kitchen cabinet finishes. Perhaps a more contemporary design would fit the style aesthetic of the new owner in which case the interior design base could feature marbled white tiling, dark-tone hardwood floors, and creamy white walls. Every residence has its own private balcony, the perfect place to relax and reflect while taking in the views which are undoubtedly one of the highlights of this prime location. Few highrise condos for sale in Houston offer such a mix of parkland and skyline vistas.



Pre-wired for smart-home automation, the homes range from 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condos to 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condos, the largest of which is 2,321 sq feet with an additional 149 sq feet balcony. All floor plans can be downloaded from the newly launched website which also features a gallery as well as details like the services and amenities. Building amenities have been carefully planned with a special focus on the outdoors with outdoor grills, a swimming pool, cabanas, and a tennis court.



With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story condominium tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully reimagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District.



The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights include a 24-hour concierge and valet service as well as a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston high rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane offers a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Houston Medical Center.



