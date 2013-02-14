Luxury Living Samui Releases a Guide to Buying Houses and Land on Samui

Koh Samui, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Living a simple life in Thailand can be easily achieved. However, if you prefer a luxurious lifestyle, it can also provide you with more options. They will give you the maximum fulfillment and pleasure in every moment of stay in any of the Koh Samui property you had chosen. Below is useful information that will serve as your guide when buying Koh Samui property.



The very first thing to consider is to understand the legal issues dealing with purchasing of any Koh Samui real estate. When you buy a house or land property in Koh Samui, the general considerations should always be included like choosing independent and reputable agent and finding the best location. But the legal regulations implemented in Thailand that govern real estate acquisitions are distinct to the in buyer’s home country. Thus, it is advisable that the prospective buyer must spend more time to get familiar with the available legal options. You have to look for further details or search about options for legal ownership that are open to the foreign buyers of Koh Samui real estate.



Location of the real estate of your choice



You are probably aware about the location of most Koh Samui villa rentals but you have to be more familiar with geographical location of Koh Samui itself. Samui is just 247 km2 but it still takes 45 minutes to drive from this side of island to another. The characteristics of various locations may also vary. You have to bear in mind that it is so important to consider the location carefully of the Koh Samui property you wish to buy. It will help you a lot in deciding if it is really what you want and you can easily go along with the lifestyle you prefer. Nowadays, there are various known areas which are great for buying Koh Samui real estate. They are commonly the most central when it comes to proximity to tourist and shopping centers.



Style versus substance



If you are searching for Koh Samui property or Koh Samui villa rentals, always bear in mind the big difference between the terms ‘style’ and ‘substance’. The substance refers to the things which can never be changed like the property location, land plot size, view, floor plan and even how noise that area is. On the other hand, the style is representing easily the changed surface finishes such as paint colour, window coverings, and floor tiles. Try to focus on a good substance since the style may always change to match to your tastes.



Real estate agent



Looking for Koh Samui real estate also means searching for a responsible real estate agent. It is even more significant than when the buyer searches for a property in his own country. This is due to the fact that they are far less familiar with real estate market in Koh Samui. They also have weaker understanding of legal issues that govern real estate acquisitions.



These are main important factors to consider when buying land and houses on Samui. For a more reliable source of Koh Samui villa rentals or Koh Samui property, you can visit http://www.luxsamui.com and it is provided by Luxury Living Koh Samui.



About Luxury Living Samui

Luxury Living Samui is a Developer and Real estate agency in Koh Samui. Currently, they are working on Aqua Vill Samui that is designed by the world's best architect company, Gfeb.



Luxury Living Koh samui

Antonio@luxsamui.com

Koh samui Thailand

http://www.luxsamui.com