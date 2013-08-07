Luxury Outdoor Beach Blanket by Freddie and Sebbie Perfect for Any Family Outing

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Freddie and Sebbie is out with another of their great luxury items designed especially for children and their parents. This latest item is an outdoor beach blanket that is perfect for the beach, a picnic or general travel. This luxury outdoor beach blanket is in keeping with the Freddie and Sebbie business model of finding the best luxury, yet affordable products that the owners of the firm have actually used.



The Freddie and Sebbie outdoor beach blanket is made in the style of the classic Burberry look and is waterproof. You can take this anywhere outdoors and keeps the user clean and dry in any setting. The blanket is the perfect picnic blanket because it rolls up easily after use and includes a soft leather carrying handle and straps giving users the ability to carry the blanket around in a compact manner.



Weighing in at only 14.1 ounces, the outdoor beach blanket can literally be taken anywhere. When unrolled it offers a stylish and comfortable place for families to relax when they are on family outings. The blanket is also quite large measuring 78 inches in width x 55 inches in height. What really makes the blanket valuable for outdoor use is the fact that it is made with waterproof PEVA backing and includes an acrylic foam layer.



This outdoor beach blanket is built to last for many years and is handmade with the strongest quality material. Like all Freddie and Sebbie products, the outdoor beach blanket is offered with a lifetime free replacement guarantee.



The Freddie and Sebbie outdoor beach blanket is currently available on Amazon.com, you can view this luxur outdoor beach blanket by following this url:http://www.amazon.com/Outdoor-Blanket-Carrying-Guaranteed-Guarantee/dp/B00CLAZLN8/



To learn more about this company, visit their website at www.freddieandsebbie.com or call 888.749.3576 to speak with a company representative. The company will also answer questions about their products via email at support@freddieandsebbie.com.



About FREDDIE AND SEBBIE

Freddie and Sebbie is the latest company to offer a line of luxury accessories designed specifically for kids. Founded by two brothers who have six children between them, the new company sells high quality, yet affordable children’s products. The products for sale have been chosen because the owners use them and wanted to share them with their customers.



Contact:

Freddie and Sebbie

support@freddieandsebbie.com

freddieandsebbie@gmail.com

Tel: 888-749-3576

www.freddieandsebbie.com