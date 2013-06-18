Luxury Real Estate Agent Lusmila Duval Joins the Pierce Group

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Award-winning realtor William Pierce, who specializes in South Florida luxury real estate, has announced the induction of real estate agent Lusmila Duval into the esteemed Pierce Group.



The Colombian-born Lusmila Duval has been described in her official profile as passionate, ambitious, altruistic, and multifaceted. A veteran real estate professional, she is known for her passion in helping buyers find their ideal home as efficiently and conveniently as possible.



Lusmila Duval grew up in Colombia with what she described as supportive and loving household, and credits her family with instilling her with values such as independence and confidence, which have helped her to achieve her goals. Having moved to the United States seven years ago with her son, Lusmila was recognized by contemporaries for her professionalism and personal ambition.



She has experience in a multitude of industries, from fashion to advertising, which has subsequently exposed her to the vagaries of the consumer market and imparted her with a variety of skills she implements in all her professional endeavors. Her sales and management experience allow her to excel in negotiation and leadership, while her inherent sociability has allowed her to forge personal bonds with clients.



She is described by her friends and peers as outgoing, honest, friendly, and ethical. With regards to agent-client relationships, Lusmila has stated that “honesty and integrity should go without saying…it’s about a relationship based on trust, knowledge, and expertise.”



It is for these personal and professional qualities that Lusmila Duval was selected to join the Pierce Group. As one of South Florida’s most prominent real estate firms, the company is well-known for its high-standards of excellence, customer service, and efficiency. Its sales associates are recognized for their accomplished sales record, with William Pierce having won several awards for his performance. One the group's main websites, PerfectPropertyPurchases.com, is among the most visited South Florida real estate sources on the internet.