Luxury Real Estate Italy Properties Now Accessible Through Lionard Website

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 --



Clients looking to buy or sell homes in the Italian or international real estate markets have always consulted Lionard Exclusive Real Estate. The Italy-based company was created to help clients find their dream properties, place properties on the market, and research properties. Lionard Exclusive Real Estate has established many partnerships with business enterprises and investors, making them the top choice for anyone interested in buying or selling properties.



Recently, Lionard Exclusive Real Estate announced the launch of their new website, accessible at http://www.lionard.com. On the website, interested clients can find slideshows and information about properties listed exclusively with Lionard. Individuals can also search the company listings by location, price, type, size, or reference number. Additionally, through the website, clients can read in-depth about Lionard Exclusive Real Estate’s three major services: buying, selling, and researching.



Lionard Exclusive Real Estate’s services are highly praised within the real estate community. The company is known for their intense attention to detail, “both in terms of relations with clients and partners and the management of real-estate properties, plus the handling of negotiations, up to their conclusion.” Lionard Exclusive Real Estate also has a popular feature, custom properties research, where they perform tailored searches for clients depending on their requests. Research requests are strictly confidential.



The company is always happy to answer any questions that their clients may have. Clients in need of advice or expertise are asked to contact Lionard Exclusive Real Estate via phone or email.



About Lionard Exclusive Real Estate

Within the framework of the Italian and international real estate markets, Lionard Exclusive Real Estate was founded to deal solely with properties of prestige. To this day, the company has reinforced existing partnerships and established new, preferential professional relationships with business enterprises active on the international level, as well as with its own clients and investors, whether they operate within recognised, consolidated economies, or in new and emerging markets. Integrity, transparency, discretion, and efficiency are the key ingredients in their commitment to their work, which the company carries out only through exclusive assignments and direct dealings with the owners. For more information, please visit http://www.lionard.com