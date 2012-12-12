Luxury Rental Homes at the Villas at Northwood Creek Woo Former Home Owners

North Little Rock, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- As numerous homes in the area face foreclosure, more consumers are turning to life in rental properties, according to a recent report released. But, according to Tahnya Palanca, spokesperson for The Villas at Northwood Creek, that doesn't mean consumers want to give up the high standard of life they've come to expect.



Says Palanca, "Consumers might be surprised at how expensive owning a home really is, and how much money you can save, or how much more leisure your life can be, living at rental properties like The Villas at Northwood Creek, a gated community Maumelle AR. We talk to people everyday who have chosen to rent instead of buy. They're amazed at how much home they can get for the same amount of money or less than they were paying before."



Palanca says people come into the luxury homes for rent Maumelle AR and are shocked to see how nice everything is. "It's like they were expecting something much less from rental property and were surprised to find something much better. It's not a once size fits all proposition at all. With a wide range of choices and designs, we are sure to have a floor plan that fits the needs of just about any family. Shoppers want more for their money and are impressed when we offer it. We offer a lifestyle and amenities of a premier gated community, but without the heavy price tag. That's what makes us different."



Studies also show more people are entertaining at home, rather than going out for nights on the town. Palanca says their renters prove this trend correct, with "entertaining in our spacious Clubhouse, boasting a swimming pool, complete fitness facility, tanning, an Internet cafe, coffee bar, full kitchen, game room with billiards & card tables, a large stone fireplace with a big screen TV, stage for karaoke and bands with a large dance floor. What reason is there to go out?"



The people who are looking for luxury rental homes Maumelle AR are sure to find what they're looking for at the The Villas, says Palanca. "You have access to all the festivities of downtown, countless restaurants, and some of the nation’s best hospitals. The adjoining city of Maumelle brings the added pleasure of small town friendliness and security, amid the serene country setting."



About The Villas At Northwood Creek

The Villas at Northwood Creek is located in the heart of Maumelle Arkansas, strategically tucked away to provide a safe community atmosphere, perfect for raising a family. This unique rental community provides the perfect combination of entertainment and privacy that one would expect from a high-end luxury development.