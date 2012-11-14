Luxury San Francisco Magazine Publisher Caters to the Visually Impaired This Christmas Season

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- View Our Online Magazine Now Christmas is the one holiday that people anticipate with excitement and desire to remember for years to come. It is not uncommon to take tons of photographs and videos in an attempt to capture those special moments to reminisce over again and again. However; more often than not, the photographs get shoved in a box and the story that goes along with them never gets told. The good news is that this doesn’t have to be the case anymore. One of the newest trends in capturing those Christmas memories is having a personalized magazine developed that includes favorite pictures and the fabulous stories that go along with them.



There are many options for people if they desire to develop a package capturing the essence of their Christmas holiday, however; having a magazine that is professionally designed as a keepsake and family heirloom offers something more than all the rest. Most products available on the market require people to take the do-it-yourself approach. They require that the purchaser upload the photos, format everything, and write the stories to go along with the photos. This is not always the case though. There is one company, with a unique story, that stands out from all the rest.



Meet Victoria, the owner of Hopelessly Romantic Magazine. Victoria retired from the San Jose Police Department in 2007, after sustaining irreversible damage to her retinas, which left her partially blind. Needing to find a new career path, she decided to pursue her life’s passion of writing heartfelt poems on calligraphy scrolls that she made by hand. This led to her opening a writing boutique in Monterey, California. It didn’t take long before Victoria found her niche, and her business began to grow. She quickly ran out of room in her little Monterey boutique and decided to move to a bigger location in Carmel, California. Along with her specialty poetry, she also offered her clients a unique line of perfumed letters with wax-sealed presentation envelopes. Each is crafted with bows and lace and has been a huge success for those seeking to bring elegance and romance into gift giving.



Fast forward to last year, Victoria began to offer a magnificently crafted Hopelessly Romantic Christmas Magazine for clients who desire to pass on a true treasure to loved ones. In its second year, these magazines are specifically designed to meet the needs of each client, and are personalized to perfection.



Developing a tailor-made Christmas magazine to represent the amazing moments that should be cherished for generations to come is now easier than ever!



As an added service this year, Hopelessly Romantic offers an Audio Shopping Host to assist the visually impaired, as well as busy people on the go. It is now possible to hear a detailed description of all available products and services with just the click of a button. Victoria Napolitano was asked what does she feel about writing, her answer was simple, "I believe, Your penned correspondence will linger long after the last word has been read."