Koru Swimwear Announces Partnership With 1% for the Planet

Cocoa Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2012 -- Koru Swimwear joined 1% for the Planet (1%), pledging an annual fee based on revenues to support the non-profit organization focused on sustainability.



“As a swimwear company offering sustainable swimwear, it is important that we engage in our philosophy in other ways by supporting and give back to the environment. At Koru Swimwear, we chose to be a member of the 1% for the Planet community as a way to help more than one organization that strives to improve our natural environment ,” says Julie Brockmeyer Stine, owner and designer of Koru Swimwear. “We’re proud to be a member of this environmentally conscious community.”



Members of 1% contribute one percent of revenues directly to any of the approved non-profit environmental organizations in 1%’s network. Non-profits are chosen based on referrals, track record and environmental focus. Over 2,500 non-profits worldwide are included in the 1% program.



“We’ve been averaging at least one new business member a day, and have nearly 1,400 members in 44 countries. 1% members have contributed over $70 million of critically needed funds into the hands of environmental non-profit groups to date,” comments Kellogg. “We are thrilled by the support we have gained as it proves the environmental ethic is trickling upward to larger corporate entities. The shared belief that you can do well as a business by doing the right thing with respect to the environment is clearly apparent. There’s a paradigm shift happening here and it’s happening organically.”



About 1% for the Planet

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder and owner of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, owner of Blue Ribbon Flies, 1% for the Planet is a growing global movement of over 1,350 member companies in 44 countries that donate one percent of their sales to environmental organizations worldwide. Each day, more than one new business joins the 1% for the Planet movement. As a network, the 1% community has become a frontrunner in funding the work of environmental groups around the world. To learn more about 1% go to: www.onepercentfortheplanet.org



About Koru Swimwear

Koru Swimwear offers eco-friendly, high-quality, fashion-forward sport and boutique swimwear. “Koru Swimwear not only looks and feels great, it makes people feel as though they're choosing a quality product that was manufactured with the environment in mind every step of the way, says owner, Julie Brockmeyer Stine. For more information, please call 877.737.4761 or visit www.koruswimwear.com



