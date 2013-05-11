"Luxury Travel Goods in Canada" Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Luxury Travel Goods in Canada", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2013 -- Luxury travel goods experiencing a marginal resurgence in 2012 following the difficult years of the recession. As business and personal travel increased in recent years, Canadians returned to luxury travel goods in order to purchase high-end items for their voyages. According to the Bank of Montreal, 84% of Canadians planned to take a summer holiday in 2012, a 5% increase from the previous year. Further to this, 24% will travel to the US while 13% will travel outside of North America, which...
Euromonitor International's Luxury Travel Goods in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Travel Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Travel Goods retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Travel Goods market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
