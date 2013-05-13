"Luxury Travel Goods in the United Kingdom" Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Luxury travel goods saw much slower volume and value growth in 2012 compared to 2011 for a few reasons. Firstly, the London 2012 Olympics, the Queen's Diammond Jubilee and a strong campaign for VisitBriton promoting national tourism all slimmed the growth and necessity for luxury travel goods. According to industry experts, luxury consumers want to 'show off' luxury travel goods when travelling to exotic or new destinations. Trends such as 'stay cations' and UK national and local travel were on...
Euromonitor International's Luxury Travel Goods in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Travel Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Travel Goods retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
