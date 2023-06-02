NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Luxury Watch Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Luxury Watch market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Rolex (United Kingdom), LVMH Group (France), Richemont (Switzerland), The Swatch Group Ltd (Switzerland), A. Lange & Sohne (Germany), Apple Inc. (United States), Bernard (United States), Fossil Group, Inc. (United States), Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (Japan), Seiko Holdings Corporation (Japan), Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (Japan), Audemars Piguet (Switzerland).



Watch is a timepiece designed to be worn on the wrist. The demand for luxury watches is expected to rise in the forecasted period. The demand has been observed that women are becoming more interested in upgrading their watches as compared to men. Emerging Fashion Trend Among the Millennials and use of luxury watches as a status symbol that is driving the market.



Influencing Market Trend

- Shift In Trend From Conventional to Golden and Diamond Watches

- The Rise in Focus on Research and Development and Expanding Into New Market

Market Drivers

- Emerging Fashion Trend Among the Millennials

- Rapid Urbanization

- Use of Luxury Watches as A Status Symbol

Opportunities:

- Luxury E-commerce is Gaining Traction

Challenges:

- High Production Cost



Analysis by Type (Quartz Watch, Mechanical Watch), Watch Case Shape (Round, Square, Oval), Watch Display Type (Analogue, Analogue - Digital, Chronograph, Digital), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Watchband Material (Stainless Steel, Leather, Rubber, Gold Plated, Ceramic, Rose Gold, Plastic), End User (Men, Women)



Rolex (United Kingdom), LVMH Group (France), Richemont (Switzerland), The Swatch Group Ltd (Switzerland), A. Lange & Sohne (Germany), Apple Inc. (United States), Bernard (United States), Fossil Group, Inc. (United States), Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (Japan), Seiko Holdings Corporation (Japan), Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (Japan), Audemars Piguet (Switzerland)

The regional analysis of Global Luxury Watch Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



In 2015, Fossil, an American fashion designer and manufacturer acquired wearable maker, Misfit, for USD 260 million. With the acquisition of Misfit, the Fossil Group is uniquely positioned to lead the convergence of style and technology, to become the fashion gateway to the high-growth wearable technology and connected device markets.



