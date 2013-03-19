Luxury Westside Real Estate Listed by Sally Forster Jones Boost Area Listing Costs

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- The average listing prices for homes in Santa Monica recently saw an increase of approximately 3.5% according to statistics posted by Truila.com real estate website. This is good news for homeowners in the area, as it's a sign of improving economic times and confidence in the housing market, says Sally Forster Jones, luxury Real Estate Broker Los Angeles.



One property Jones recently placed on the market is indicative of this selling trend, boasting a $5,595,000 asking price and located on the edge of Santa Monica canyon, just west of the Riviera Country Club. According to Jones, the LA Luxury Real Estate for sale at 804 Woodacres Rd in Santa Monica is a rare jewel. "The property is located at the end of a cul-de-sac, in an incredibly majestic setting which offers beautiful mountain and ocean vistas. The authentic mid-century home features designs by Case Study House architect Thornton Abell, and is surrounded by lush landscaping and greenery."



According to Jones, homes like this 5 bedroom 4.5 bath on nearly an acre of land are considered highly desirable. "You approach the house via a long gated drive providing an unusually peaceful setting which is seldom obtainable in prime Westside areas. This is an incredible opportunity for someone who wants to update the existing home or build their dream estate in an incredible Westside location with potential for 2nd story ocean views."



Jones says she is not surprised to see the prices of homes increasing in the Santa Monica area and throughout the Westside, stating, "Location is everything here in Los Angeles. A property like this is a rare find. We are seeing prices on the upswing in Southern California and continuing low inventory and buyer demand."



About Sally Forster Jones Real Estate

Sally Forster Jones Real Estate professional progression over the last 30 years has resulted in the firm becoming one of the top agents in Southern California. SFJ Group is currently the #1 Team in Southern California for Coldwell Banker. Sally has enlisted a team of experts to assist in the entire process of getting a home sold. In addition to the entire Coldwell Banker organization, she employs real estate assistants, marketing professionals and agents to effectively facilitate in the sales, escrow and marketing aspects of each property. Sally Forster Jones is widely considered an authority on the U.S. real estate luxury market. A top agent with Coldwell Banker Previews International and specializing in luxury real estate, Sally Forster Jones has achieved more than $1 billion in real estate sales over the past decade and represents exquisite properties including co-brokered the sales transaction for the Spelling Manor – which is currently the highest known residential real estate brokerage sale in the history of Los Angeles.