Whistler, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- The number 1 residential Whistler realtor, Maggi Thornhill of the Thornhill Real Estate Group, has launched a new and improved website, MaggiThornhill.com. The new online presence offers prospective home buyers a dynamic and user friendly experience, with many great options.



The most exciting new feature on MaggiThornhill.com is an intuitive and feature-rich property search capability which connects all of the available Whistler real estate for sale directly to Google Maps data.



Now it's easy to see exactly where a property is, what it's near, and what its surroundings look like. Select search options including price range, square footage, type of property, numbers of bedrooms and bathrooms, and home age, and receive an instant listing display of the results. Conversely, visitors could choose to browse by a specific neighborhood or locale first, and then see if anything in that area matches their price range and preferences.



With the click of a button, users can find a Whistler vacation home's price and specifications, it's location, view an assortment of photographs, and even find added details such as Walk Score data. It makes shopping for that new dream Whistler home as intuitive and hassle free as possible, and opens up a world of possibilities for any prospective home buyer.



In addition to the amazing property search and map display capability, the website offers a variety of extra features and services. This includes a virtual concierge listing of additional Whistler services and businesses, and a comprehensive collection of background information on Whistler and the surrounding region, from annual snowfall averages to population and demographic information, driving distances and more.



All told, the brand new MaggiThornill.com offers anybody in search of buying Whistler real estate an improved online outlet which eliminates all of the stress involved with searching for a home and delivers a fun and friendly experience.



Find the perfect Whistler vacation home, condo, year-round residence or untouched property ready for construction at MaggiThornhill.com. All price ranges, budgets and preferences are well-represented, offering yet another reason to choose the best Whistler Realtor, Maggi Thornhill and the Thornhill Real Estate Group.



About the Thornhill Real Estate Group

Founded in 2007 by Maggi Thornhill, the Thornhill Real Estate Group has quickly become a leading Whistler realtor for houses and condos in the area, as well as Whistler vacation homes. Clients working with the Thornhill Real Estate Group not only end up finding ideal Whistler homes and properties, but also receive unparalleled customer service and expertise. The Thornhill Real Estate Group can be visited online at MaggiThornhill.com, a new user friendly website with a location based listing gallery, or contacted directly at 877.747.1333.