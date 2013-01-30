Luxury Yacht Charter Expands Services in West Palm Beach Florida

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- A premier, worldwide yacht charter company, “Palm Beach Yachts International is prepared to map out your next exotic vacation”, says owner Duane MacPhail. The company offers sailing and motor yacht charter to a variety of destinations. Charter options include the Mediterranean, the Bahamas, New England, Alaska, Florida, and Caribbean yacht charter.



“We specialize in tailoring a luxurious vacation onboard a crewed motor yacht or sailing yacht for the ultimate vacation indulgence” – Duane MacPhail



Yacht charters include a professional, experienced, 5-star crew. Gourmet cuisine is provided and served by candlelight at one of several luxury dining areas aboard the yacht. Many of the available yachts provide opportunities for activities like scuba diving, beach picnics, sport fishing, jet skiing, kayaking, rafting, windsurfing, and much more.



Locally, Palm Beach Yachts International operates yacht charter in West Palm Beach Florida. According to MacPhail: “Our reach is multi-national because we work with the most exclusive yachts and owners in the business. No matter the destination, we can provide the luxury and adventure you expect out of a yacht charter service.”



Contact:

Palm Beach Yachts International

Duane MacPhail

561.863.0082

info@pbyintl.com

http://www.pbyintl.com/yacht-charter.html