Luxury Cruise Offers South Pacific Beauty and Cooking for a Healthy Lifestyle

Chef Nancy Banner, owner and founder of The Holistic Kitchen, announces the Epicurean Voyage to Health, a New Zealand to Tahiti luxury cruise setting sail for 16 days in March 2014. The luxury cruise will depart Auckland, New Zealand on March 11, 2014 aboard the Oceania Marina and arrive in Papeete, Tahiti on March 26, 2014. On the way, New Caledonia, Fiji, New Caledonia, American Samoa, Samoa, and French Polynesia will be among the ports-of-call.



The Oceania Marina luxury cruise ship offers the following amenities:



- 4pm High Tea, daily

- Canyon Ranch Spa Club

- La Reserve - Wine Spectator tasting center

- Baristas Coffee Bar

- Myriad intimate lounges

- Artists Loft fine art classes

- Wireless internet service throughout the ship

- Accommodations in every category which are incredibly spacious, including lavish bathrooms.



The ship hosts only 1250 guests with a staff of 800, making the Marina's guest to staff ratio 1.5 to 1!



During the 16 day luxury cruise, Chef Nancy will host discussions and demonstrate hands-on cooking techniques aimed at showing how foods and cooking effect individual health and can contribute to disease. She will also demonstrate how diseases are caused and cured by a persons food and cooking choices. Chef Nancy wants to guide her audiences to put themselves, and not doctors or pharmaceuticals, in control of their health. She is known for her recipes which make comfort foods "safe", and nourish mind, body and soul, to aid the body's natural healing mechanisms.



Chef Nancy says about the Epicurean Voyage to Health, "I'm all about using food, to exchange disease for wellness, without sacrificing the comfort or flavor we all want from our daily bread. This cruise is the culinary travel adventure of a lifetime, blending luxury with a treasure map for a lifetime of health."



On the website (http://chefnancysculinarycruise.com), Chef Nancy goes on to describe the luxury cruise as a culinary dream, all wrapped up in the balmy breezes of the South Pacific, aboard one of the most luxurious cruise ships at sea!



The Epicurean Voyage to Health includes workshops hosted by Chef Nancy each of the days at sea, including lectures on holistic healing and cooking. She is offering optional one-on-one consultations to address personal dietary questions. During the stops at the various ports-of-call there will be optional epicurean offshore excursions from which to chose.



Schedule details, rates and much more information can be found at the Epicurean Voyage to Health luxury cruise website at http://chefnancysculinarycruise.com



Inquires should be directed to groups@farrahsexclusivetravels.com



About Chef Nancy

Chef Nancy is the owner of founder of The Holistic Kitchen, LLC. She uses food to bridge the gap between health and disease, working with individuals and chefs in use of alternative ingredients which veer away from the Standard American Diet, without sacrificing comfort or flavor.



CONTACT

Farrah's Exclusive Travels

groups@farrahsexclusivetravels.com