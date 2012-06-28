Luxx Announces Hunk-O-Mania Male Revue Show Only for Ladies

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- Luxx Lounge, a renowned nightclub in Atlantic City, announces a special event for ladies known as Hunk-O-Mania Male Revue. The show is only for the ladies who want to have a great time for a bachelorette party, birthday party, divorce party or just a girls' night out! The men of Hunk-O-Mania are just that, HUNKS! They are here to entertain people from 10pm to Midnight on Friday and Saturday nights. No matter what you are celebrating Luxx AC is a great place to go with the hottest guys around.



Atlantic City is one of the busiest and most recognized cities for nightlife. It is also known as the Las Vegas of the east coast in the US. The nightlife in Atlantic City attracts huge crowds and the party never ends. From dance clubs to theaters, Atlantic City provides every opportunity to have a fun-filled night. Luxx is one of the famous nightclubs in Atlantic City that features two bars and state-of-art sound and light system. Every weekend the music is a steady mix of current and classic dance music that includes the latest hits.



Bachelorette parties are one of the latest trends that are hosted for a bride-to-be and Luxx is one of the popular places to organize a bachelorette party in Atlantic City. They provide exclusiveness and VIP areas with private bottle service. People can have a memorable bachelorette party by reserving their own VIP section for their friends. Luxx is by far the most stylish and exciting nightclub to hit Atlantic City in the last decade and it is becoming a premier nightclub of the city.



About Luxx Lounge:

Luxx Lounge is a European-style nightclub where beautiful, well-dressed people come together to dance and lounge in a unique atmosphere. People will find separate VIP areas where they can relax while sipping on their specialty martini and champagne drinks, listening to popular DJs play the hottest music and gaze out on the dance floor. To learn more visit http://www.luxxac.com