LUXX Lounge Announces Collie Buddz Appearance in September

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- With Labor Day in the books, the summer has pretty much come to a close. However, the staff at LUXX Lounge keeps the party going all year round. The LUXX Lounge has quickly become one of the premier night clubs in Atlantic City. Providing a European style dancing environment, LUXX Lounge is unlike any other club in the area. There are two state-of-the art bars and a massive dance floor where guests can move to some of the hottest music around. Any group looking for Atlantic City bachelorette party ideas should consider LUXX Lounge. Throughout the year, LUXX Lounge hosts various events and themed nights. In September, LUXX Lounge will welcome special guest artist Collie Buddz.



The music and dance scene at LUXX Lounge is truly unmatched by any New Jersey club. Plus, the VIP and bottle service make LUXX the perfect solution for those considering bachelorette party ideas in Atlantic City. On September 9th, LUXX Lounge will be hosting an evening with reggae legend Collie Buddz. That Monday evening, LUXX Lounge will open their doors at 8:00 pm. General admission will only cost $30 and VIP admission can be purchased for $50. Tickets can be purchased online and the opening set will be performed by Sensamotion Band. As if Collie Buddz and Sensamotion Band were not enough to purchase tickets, special guest New Kingston will also be performing on the 9th.



Collie Buddz is best known for his hit single “Come Around”. However, Collie Buddz has been a part of some other major tracks, including Kid Cudi’s “Day ‘n’ Nite”. Buddz has also worked with industry legends like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Sugar Ray, Busta Rhymes, and many more. On September 9th, guests can hit the dance floor while enjoying the creative sounds of Collie Buddz, New Kingston, and Sensamotion band.



About LUXX Lounge

At LUXX Lounge guests will find separate VIP areas where they can relax on a couch while sipping on specialty martini’s and champagne drinks, listening to popular DJs play the hottest music and gaze out on the dance floor. Luxx features two bars and state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems. Every weekend, the music is a steady mix of current and classic dance music that includes Top 40 hits. Expect to hear more house and European dance music as the night progresses. The dance floor in this nightclub in Atlantic City bursts with excitement and stays busy all night long. LUXX Lounge and its companion, The Diving Horse Cabaret and Steak House are available for private events and parties. Together, these clubs represent Atlantic City's Fabulous Adult Playground.



To hear more please visit http://www.luxxac.com.