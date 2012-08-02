Luxx Lounge Announces Its Latest Event of Wednesday, Industry Night

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- Luxx Lounge, the famous nightclub in Atlantic City, has announced its latest event on Wednesday, Industry Night. The event features the hottest beats provided by Paul Castro, B Easy and special guest DJ. Luxx Lounge is a European-style nightclub where beautiful, well-dressed party people of all ages come together to dance and lounge in a unique atmosphere.



Luxx is well recognized among party lovers in Atlantic City. It is a perfect destination for people who like to have a night out in a classic nightclub. The famous Atlantic City clubs are known worldwide for its expansive boardwalk, world-class casino, and the best music. Luxx Lounge is a fantastic place for various events in Atlantic City like birthday parties, anniversaries, and bachelor parties.



The famous Atlantic City club features two bars and state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems. Every weekend the music is steady mix of current and classic dance music that includes top 40 hits. The dance floor bursts with excitement and stays busy all night long. Luxx is by far the most exciting nightclub in Atlantic City and it is quickly becoming the premier nightclub in the region.



Luxx is a European style nightclub in Atlantic City. Party lovers will find separate VIP areas where they can relax on a couch while sipping on their specialty martini and champagne drinks, listening to popular DJs play the hottest music. Exclusive VIP areas with private bottle service are available. People can have a memorable bachelor, bachelorette, and birthday parties or just a night out on the town by reserving their own VIP section for friends and family. To learn more visit http://www.luxxac.com