LUXX Lounge Announces Special Event on Halloween

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- It is almost unbelievable that Halloween is right around the corner. Many people think of the summer as the premier season to let loose and party. However, the fall is a great time to go out and have fun with friends. Plus, Halloween is always one of the biggest party nights of the year. Halloween is the perfect excuse for everyone to dress up in an outlandish or seductive costume. Regardless of the time of year, LUXX Lounge always makes sure guests have a great night out. However, this Halloween LUXX Lounge has planned something extra special for their guests. On Thursday, October 31st, LUXX Lounge will host the Bootlegger’s Ball.



One might ask, what does Halloween and bootlegging have to do with each other? Well, LUXX Lounge may not have an answer to that question. However, during the Prohibition era, Americans didn’t exactly follow the rules. Plus, people dressed quite differently in the 1920’s and early 1930’s. Now, with no bans on alcohol in place, LUXX Lounge thought it would be fun to pay tribute to those who fought for their right to have a drink. In honor of those Prohibition protesters, LUXX Lounge guests will dress up in their best Prohibition era costumes.



The Bootlegger’s Ball will include a variety of specialty themed drinks. Plus, special guest DJ Sonatra will be making sure everyone has a great time on the dance floor. LUXX Lounge will also be awarding the best dressed person with a $500 cash prize. LUXX Lounge is one of the premier clubs in Atlantic City. As always, LUXX Lounge will be offering VIP bottle service and the party will be unforgettable. Whether a group of friends is looking for bachelorette party ideas in Atlantic City or just a fun night out, LUXX Lounge is the place to go.



About LUXX Lounge

At LUXX Lounge guests will find separate VIP areas where they can relax on a couch while sipping on specialty martini’s and champagne drinks, listening to popular DJs play the hottest music and gaze out on the dance floor. Luxx features two bars and state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems. Every weekend, the music is a steady mix of current and classic dance music that includes Top 40 hits. Expect to hear more house and European dance music as the night progresses. The dance floor in this nightclub in Atlantic City bursts with excitement and stays busy all night long. LUXX Lounge and its companion, The Diving Horse Cabaret and Steak House are available for private events and parties. Together, these clubs represent Atlantic City's Fabulous Adult Playground.



To hear more please visit http://www.luxxac.com.