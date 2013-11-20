LUXX Lounge Announces Weekly Wednesday Parties

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- The temperatures are dropping rapidly and it seems as though winter has arrived early once again. Thankfully, LUXX Lounge in Atlantic City is providing the hottest entertainment all winter long. LUXX Lounge has quickly built a reputation for being one of the most desirable clubs in all of New Jersey. Offering guests a unique European-style environment along with a huge dance floor, LUXX Lounge is much more than a typical Atlantic City club. Now, LUXX Lounge is adding some excitement to the middle of the week with Wednesday parties hosted by DJ Sonatra.



The weeks tend to drag on during the winter. People are spending more time in doors and the sun goes down earlier. That being said, LUXX Lounge keeps the party going on all week and all year long. DJ Sonatra is one of the hottest entertainers in Atlantic City and now he is hosting weekly Wednesday parties at the LUXX Lounge. With two modern bars and a VIP area, guests of the LUXX Lounge have access to a night of luxury and fun.



The weekly Wednesday parties are set to kick-off on November 13th and DJ Sonatra will have guests dancing all night. The doors open at 10:00 pm on Wednesday and there are a few great drink specials. Guests can take advantage of $3 PBR’s and Fireballs. Plus, a VIP bottle service can be requested in-person, over the phone, or online. VIP bottle service is available for $150. As an added convenience, guests can also reserve their tables online. Whether it is a Wednesday or a Saturday, the party is always on at the LUXX Lounge.



About LUXX Lounge

At LUXX Lounge guests will find separate VIP areas where they can relax on a couch while sipping on specialty martini’s and champagne drinks, listening to popular DJs play the hottest music and gaze out on the dance floor. Luxx features two bars and state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems. Every weekend, the music is a steady mix of current and classic dance music that includes Top 40 hits. Expect to hear more house and European dance music as the night progresses. The dance floor in this nightclub in Atlantic City bursts with excitement and stays busy all night long. LUXX Lounge and its companion, The Diving Horse Cabaret and Steak House are available for private events and parties. Together, these clubs represent Atlantic City's Fabulous Adult Playground.



To hear more please visit http://www.luxxac.com.