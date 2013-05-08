Luxx Lounge Has Just Announced Latin Night Thursdays in May

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Luxx Lounge offers an unparalleled European night club experience. Much more than the average Atlantic City night club, the Luxx Lounge features the newest house and euro-dance music every night. The Luxx Lounge is also available for special events and parties including: bachelor and bachelorette parties, birthday parties, corporate entertainment, and all other special nights out. Now, Luxx Lounge is hosting Latin Night Thursdays.



The Luxx Lounge wants nothing more than their guests to have a fun time and enjoy themselves in a unique environment. Along with the euro-influenced dance scene that guests have come to expect at the Luxx Lounge, Latin Night Thursdays provide a pleasant change in atmosphere. Every Thursday in May the Luxx Lounge will invite guests to come out and party with DJ Sammy. Latin Night Thursday drink specials will include $3 Coronas and a $100 bottle special. Also, attendees who sign up on the guest list will have free entry before midnight. There will be a $10 cover charge for guests arriving after midnight.Not only will guests have an opportunity to bypass a cover charge and take advantage of great drink specials, but salsa dance lessons will take place as well. From 9:00 pm to 11:00 pm, guests can participate in salsa lessons.



Salsa dancing has exploded throughout the United States and now guests can learn the addictive style of dance at Luxx Lounge. There are a few different styles of salsa dancing and they are all incredibly fun. Many Americans are most familiar with the Cuban style, or Casino, salsa. However, salsa dancing has several variations including the New York, Los Angeles, and Miami styles. Guests are sure to have a great time on Latin Night Thursdays and should get on the guest list for free entry. Also guests can request bottle service online prior to arrival. The Luxx Lounge is more than happy to accommodate special requests and answer any questions that guests may have about Latin Night Thursdays.



About Luxx Lounge

At Luxx Lounge guests will find separate VIP areas where they can relax on a couch while sipping on specialty martini’s and champagne drinks, listening to popular DJs play the hottest music and gaze out on the dance floor. Luxx features two bars and state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems. Every weekend, the music is a steady mix of current and classic dance music that includes Top 40 hits. Expect to hear more house and European dance music as the night progresses. The dance floor in this nightclub in Atlantic City bursts with excitement and stays busy all night long. Luxx Lounge and its companion, The Diving Horse Cabaret and Steak House are available for private events and parties. Together, these clubs represent Atlantic City's Fabulous Adult Playground.



For more information visit http://luxxac.com