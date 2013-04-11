LUXX Lounge Has Just Announced VIP Service for Bachelorettes and Birthday Girls

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- LUXX Lounge is known for providing a unique club experience to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, and Delaware visitors. The environment at LUXX Lounge is largely influenced by the European night life and the fun never stops during a night at the LUXX. House music and euro-dance music is played throughout the night. The dance scene at LUXX is unparalleled and patrons can enjoy the delicious mixed drinks and cocktails while enjoying the company of the best dressed people in sight. However, LUXX Lounge also hosts more provocative and special events for the ladies. LUXX Lounge is now offering VIP service during bachelorette and birthday parties.



Any group looking for the best bachelorette party in NJ needs to consider the LUXX Lounge. Now, with VIP service, bachelorettes and birthday girls are choosing LUXX Lounge more often. Saturday nights at the LUXX are perfect for ladies looking to have an unforgettable night while enjoying some male entertainment. Each Saturday, LUXX opens their doors at 8:00 pm and the show begins an hour later. Typically, admission is $25. However, with VIP admission, there is no wait and a table right up against the stage can be provided.



VIP tables can provide for an even more enjoyable experience. Champagne and party favors are included with VIP tables. Additionally, the bride-to-be is entitled to the “Hot Seat”, which includes a back massage and lap dance. Tickets can be purchased online and advance purchase is always encouraged. The male entertainment, known as Hulk-O-Mania, has turned many bachelorette parties into an awesome night. Now, LUXX Lounge is able to provide VIP service to make every occasion even more enjoyable.



About LUXX Lounge

At LUXX Lounge guests will find separate VIP areas where they can relax on a couch while sipping on specialty martini’s and champagne drinks, listening to popular DJs play the hottest music and gaze out on the dance floor. LUXX features two bars and state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems. Every weekend, the music is a steady mix of current and classic dance music that includes Top 40 hits. Expect to hear more house and European dance music as the night progresses. The dance floor in this nightclub in Atlantic City bursts with excitement and stays busy all night long. LUXX Lounge and its companion, The Diving Horse Cabaret and Steak House are available for private events and parties. Together, these clubs represent Atlantic City's Fabulous Adult Playground.



For more information visit http://luxxac.com