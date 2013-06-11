Luxx Lounge Has Just Announced VIP Tables for Bachelorette Parties

Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Planning a wedding can be very stressful. Brides-to-be are often overwhelmed with picking out flowers, cakes, dresses, invitations, and every other little detail involved in wedding planning. With all of the time and energy being devoted to planning that one special day, the last thing a bride-to-be needs to worry about is a successful bachelorette party. Thankfully, the maid of honor and best friends can help to plan a bachelorette party. Now, bachelorette’s and their friends can enjoy VIP service at one of Luxx Lounge’s VIP tables.



In the past, bachelorette parties may have been held at a friend’s house or even at the bride-to-be’s house. However, not everyone has the room in their home to host a successful bachelorette party. Additionally, most people’s homes don’t have an adequate set-up for a really great bachelorette party. Plus, a party at someone’s house requires extensive clean up at the end of the night. The last thing a group of girls want to do after partying all night, is to stick around and clean up. Luxx Lounge offers a luxurious atmosphere for birthday parties, special events, or for a bachelorette party in NJ.



When a group decides to visit Luxx Lounge for a bachelorette party, they can choose from a variety of affordable options. For a traditional girl’s night out experience, individuals may purchase single admission tickets for only $25. For a more pampered experience, individuals can pay $45 for admission and get right next to the stage. The best bachelorette party experience in Luxx Lounge takes place at one of their VIP tables. VIP tables can be requested for as many as 25 people. Plus, VIP tables come with a bottle of champagne. The bride will receive a party favor, hot seat, back massage, and lap dance at the VIP table.



About Luxx Lounge

At Luxx Lounge guests will find separate VIP areas where they can relax on a couch while sipping on specialty martini’s and champagne drinks, listening to popular DJs play the hottest music and gaze out on the dance floor. Luxx features two bars and state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems. Every weekend, the music is a steady mix of current and classic dance music that includes Top 40 hits. Expect to hear more house and European dance music as the night progresses. The dance floor in this nightclub in Atlantic City bursts with excitement and stays busy all night long. Luxx Lounge and its companion, The Diving Horse Cabaret and Steak House are available for private events and parties. Together, these clubs represent Atlantic City's Fabulous Adult Playground.



