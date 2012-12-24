Atlantic City, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- One of the premiere Atlantic City night clubs, LUXX Lounge, is making big moves for the party animals who want to get the weekend started a little early. LUXX Lounge is now having Latin Night Thursdays, and for those who want to enjoy a Latin feel should come and check out this party every Thursday night.



With great drink specials with $5 Corona’s and well drinks along with Long Island Iced Tea specials and Kettle One Bottles for only $100 weekly, LUXX Lounge is bound to have what everyone is looking for in a Thursday night party. With DJ Bebo mixing up the songs and controlling the beat the vibe at this Atlantic City night club is a great mix of good times and even better people who have come to celebrate the end to another week, the new saying is “Thursday is the new Friday” fits perfectly for Latin Night Thursdays.



Anyone who visits Atlantic City should definitely try to join the party at LUXX Lounge for their weekly Latin Night Thursdays.



About LUXX Lounge

At LUXX Lounge guests will find separate VIP areas where they can relax on a couch while sipping on specialty martini’s and champagne drinks, listening to popular DJs play the hottest music and gaze out on the dance floor. LUXX features two bars and state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems. Every weekend, the music is a steady mix of current and classic dance music that includes Top 40 hits. Expect to hear more house and European dance music as the night progresses. The dance floor in this nightclub in Atlantic City bursts with excitement and stays busy all night long. LUXX Lounge and its companion, The Diving Horse Cabaret and Steak House are available for private events and parties. Together, these clubs represent Atlantic City's Fabulous Adult Playground.



For more information visit http://luxxac.com