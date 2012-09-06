LUXX Lounge Now Entertaining Single Ladies With "Hunk-O-Mania" in Atlantic City, NJ

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- LUXX Lounge is now entertaining single ladies with “Hunk-O-Mania” in Atlantic City, NJ. Hunk-O-Mania Male Revue is the number one event for all the single ladies to get down and dirty in AC. LUXX Lounge wishes for all women to join in the fun, every Friday and Saturday night for a bachelorette party, birthday party, divorce party, or just a wild and crazy girls night out. No matter what the celebration is, they won’t be disappointed because there will be loads of hot, young, and buff guys entertaining them from 10pm to midnight. Doors of the LUXX Lounge open at 8:30pm.



Seating depends on availability, as the LUXX Lounge has a first come, first serve basis for general admission tickets. People wanting to enjoy Hunk-O-Mania should arrive early to get the most up close and personal attention they will ever receive from LUXX’s hunky men. Even after the male revue, the party doesn’t stop. All ladies are encouraged to stay after the show and dance the night away.



General Manager, Mike Dicarlo, had this to say about the great experiences people have been having at the LUXX Lounge since its opening: “We have a big Thursday night industry night at Luxx, Fridays have been a lot of fun, and on Saturdays we’ve had wall-to-wall people waiting to get in. And let me tell you, the sound system is ridiculous. I’ve worked at all the best clubs in the area and the way they have it set up is just amazing. Everybody comments on it as soon as they walk in. Maybe it’s the structure of the room and the way the acoustics work out, but it’s really something special.”?



About LUXX Lounge

As one of the premier night clubs in Atlantic City, Luxx Lounge is a European-style nightclub where beautiful, well-dressed party people of all ages come together to dance and lounge in a unique atmosphere. Visitors will find separate VIP areas where they can relax on a couch while sipping on the club’s specialty martini and champagne drinks, listening to popular DJs playing the hottest music and gaze out on the dance floor. Luxx features two bars and a state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems. Every weekend, the music is a steady mix of current and classic dance music that includes Top 40 hits, causing the dance floor to burst with excitement and stay busy all night long. Their special events give a whole new meaning to Atlantic City nightlife. The famous AC lounge was developed by T.W. Sherwood and designed by Tobias Granville Warren.



Visit http://www.luxxac.com/ for more information.